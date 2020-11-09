Pullman Rally Tomorrow Calling On School Board To Initiate Their Opt-in Phased Reopening Plan This Month-Online Petition Launched

Good luck with this. The Teacher’s Union won’t budge. It’s not about the kids.

There will be a rally in downtown Pullman tomorrow calling on the Pullman School Board to begin the process to re-open schools this month.

Last week the school board voted 3 to 2 to delay their phased reopening of schools until next year starting with the elementary grades.

Whitman County’s Public Health Director has supported the phased reopening of Pullman elementary schools to a hybrid format of classroom and online instruction since mid-October. Pullman’s Superintendent asked that the process begin no earlier than tomorrow November 9th. A school district survey of elementary school parents found that most support getting their children back into the classroom.

The reopening plan which has been delayed until January 4th allows parents to keep their children out of the classroom and continue all their studies online. Pullman families are the only ones in Whitman County who aren’t allowed to decide if they want their children in the classroom part-time now.

The rally begins at 3:15 tomorrow at Neill Public Library. Organizers are reminding participants to wear masks and social distance. They have also started an online petition calling on the Pullman School Board to initiate their reopening plan this month. You can find a link for the petition here https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/return-to-in-person-learning-for-psd-give-families-the-choice.html

The Pullman School Board is holding a work session on Tuesday at 4:00 to clarify their January 4h reopening start date. The school board will not be accepting public comment during Tuesday’s meeting. They will accept public comment during their regular meeting on Thursday night at 6:30.