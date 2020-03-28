Pullman PD Will Respond To Reports Of Social Gatherings

Your neighbors will spy on you and report you to the police.

Shades of the East German Stasi!

Pullman Police will respond to reports of social gatherings in the city.

The department issued another press release Friday reminding people of the governor’s stay home order. The order specifically prohibits social or recreational gatherings of any kind regardless of the number of people.

If you wish to report a gathering or other activity that violates the governor’s order you are asked to email the report to nuisance@pullman-wa.gov