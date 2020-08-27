Pullman PD Now Immediately Issuing Tickets For Pandemic Violations At Parties-No More Warnings

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced his agency’s new stepped-up enforcement policy during an exclusive interview on the Thursday Morning News. Officers have been warning and educating violators before issuing tickets as a last resort. Pullman Police are now issuing city infractions to people at parties who don’t wear masks, fail to socially distance or are taking part in a gathering of over 10 people. You can listen to Chief Jenkins comments by clicking on the audio file below.

Pullman has seen a dramatic increase in confirmed coronavirus cases among college-aged residents in the past week. Thousands of students have returned to town to study online at Washington State University this Fall. Officers have responded to several large parties on College Hill where college-aged residents were allegedly violating the governor’s pandemic restrictions.

Chief Jenkins says that his officers will only be issuing city infraction tickets without any warnings or education. A ticket is punishable by a fine of up to 250 dollars.

Any criminal misdemeanor citations would come as a last resort in extreme circumstances after the alleged violator is given ample warnings and education from Pullman Police.

