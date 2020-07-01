Public Health Officials Acknowledging Tapped In Moscow For Responsible Reporting Of Worker Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Well done, Tapped.

Local Idaho public health officials are acknowledging a Moscow establishment for responsibly reporting a coronavirus case to protect the public.

The North Central District of Idaho Public Health reports that an employee at Tapped-Taphouse & Kitchen has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The individual was working at Tapped June 23rd through the 25th.

Officials are recommending that anyone who was in Tapped during those days monitor themselves closely for any coronavirus symptoms. Those symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If anyone develops coronavirus symptoms, they need to contact a healthcare provider.

Those symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, or a new loss of taste or smell.