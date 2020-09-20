Protesters ‘Occupy’ Mitch McConnell’s Louisville Home Over Plan To Fill Supreme Court Seat, One Arrested

Protesters, demanding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refrain from filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s now-vacant seat on the United States Supreme Court, “occupied” parts of his neighborhood Saturday and at least one demonstrator was arrested, though the anemic protest disbanded after just three hours.

After an abortive march to McConnell’s Washington, D.C., residents Friday night — McConnell was not home to witness the event — Democrats and progressive activists pledged to target the Senate Majority Leader’s Louisville, Kentucky home, though it was not clear on Saturday that McConnell was present at that residence, either.

“Democrats and, particularly, progressive activists have pledged ongoing protests targeting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over his plan to shepherd a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the Senate confirmation process ahead of the November presidential election.”

They made good on their pledge.

“At least one protester was arrested Saturday after a group of about 100 people gathered outside” McConnell’s home Saturday, Fox News reported. “‘Ruth Sent Us,’ and ‘No Ethics No Shame,’ read some of the signs carried by crowd members in Louisville…’Hey-hey, ho-ho, Mitch McConnell has got to go,’ others chanted.”