Protesters Gather In California Beach City To Defy Gov. Newsom’s Curfew Order

No Title
What curfew? Massive crowd in Huntington Beach, CA protesting the statewide covid curfew that went into effect less than an hour ago. Live report coming up at 11p on @CBSLA #Curfew #covid #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/daT7usD4fu
No Title
Huntington Beach,California is still supporting our President Donald Trump 🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/umJOwEmX7e
No Title
Still going strong here in Huntington Beach, CA protesting Newsom’s “curfew.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/raCzuQkqNY
No Title
This what we need more of!California Patriots in Huntington Beach telling Newsom’s 10 pm curfew to piss off pic.twitter.com/xQNa3MipwS