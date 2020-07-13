No Title
Move away now.If you remain in the area and show the intent to engage in physical resistance to removal or if emergency circumstances require you may be subject to the use of force including riot control agents and impact weapons.
Portland Police Clear Streets After Fire; Protester: I Hope ‘Someone Kills’ Your Family, Burns Precinct With ‘Y’all Inside’
After issuing multiple warnings to residents in the area, the Portland Police Department worked to clear out a section of the city Sunday in response to a fire being set, smoke from which was “entering the Justice Center creating a hazard for all persons inside.”