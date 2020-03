Professionals Work Tirelessly To Discover Which Political Party Should Be Blamed For Virus

U.S.—Hope for figuring out which political party to blame for the novel coronavirus could be on the horizon, as professional task forces have been assembled across various public and private areas of expertise, and vigorous research is underway.

