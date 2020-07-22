Press Secy. McEnany: Local Authorities Have Lost Control Of Violent Protests In Democrat-Run Cities

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended federal intervention in Portland, Oregon amid ongoing violent protests. During the press briefing Tuesday, she said President Trump will not give violence a pass and local authorities are not doing enough to stop it themselves.

Attacks on the court house and other violence called for President Trump to send Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers earlier this month. According to McEnany, the department is there to protect federal property from Black Lives Matter activists.

The press secretary criticized the local response to the crisis by saying Mayor Ted Wheeler’s false statements about the federal intervention is not helping quell the violence.

McEnany also noted that the president encourages local leaders to work cooperatively with the federal assistance as Kansas City did with ‘Operation Legend.’