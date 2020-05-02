President Trump: Sweden Is Paying Heavily For Its Decision Not To Lockdown

Trump is wrong here. And I’m not sure if he’s ignorant about the facts, or if he’s trying to cover up for the botched job done in the US during an election year.

President Trump said Sweden is “paying heavily” for failing to implement necessary coronavirus mitigation measures. On Thursday, the president compared the country’s death toll to surrounding Denmark and Norway where strong lockdowns were in place.

Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown. As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443). The United States made the correct decision!

His remarks came as Sweden has yet to mandate stay-at-home and other sanitary measures like requiring residents to wear masks in public. The country also made the decision to keep schools and businesses open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, President Trump reaffirmed that the U.S. made the right decision in handling the crisis.

“So, you know, it’s really not quite what was reported, but the number of deaths are tremendous in Sweden compared to the countries that’s around where they did very strong lockdowns,” he explained. “…It’s a very big difference, but again, as Sweden didn’t go really herd as you understand it.”

Sweden has over 21,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with nearly 3,000 deaths.