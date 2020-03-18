Predicted Impact that Countermeasures could have on Critical Care Bed Use

This is a conversation we need to have in the US.

We are so adverse to “profiling” and making any distinctions between people that we will lock down everyone in the country and destroy all human lives instead of quarantining just those affected.

Notice that the US/UK teams expect the lock down to last 3 months.

The predicted impact that countermeasures could have on critical care bed use in Britain.

Credit…Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team

Page 8 of their report: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf