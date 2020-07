post Omar: ‘We Must Dismantle The Oppressive System That Allowed A Refugee To Get Elected To The Highest Legislative Body In The Land’

WASHINGTON, D.C.—During a press conference earlier this week, Representative Ilhan Omar called on the nation to dismantle the oppressive, racist system that allowed a Somalian refugee to become a citizen and get elected to the highest legislative body in the land.

https://babylonbee.com/news/omar-we-must-dismantle-the-oppressive-system-that-allowed-a-refugee-to-get-elected-to-the-highest-legislative-body-in-the-land/