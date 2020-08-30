Portland Protesters Stage Sit-In At Mayor Wheeler’s Apartment

Protesters in Portland locked themselves in the lobby of Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler’s condominium complex on Friday night. According to reports, an estimated 10 demonstrators remained in the building as several others gathered outside.

BREAKING: Activists occupy Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment and aren’t leaving until he: resigns, abolishes the police by 2022 with no tech or private replacement, and allots saved resources to BIPOC communities and city services. #TearGasTed #AbolishPPB #WheelerResign pic.twitter.com/V5NsRG9tH3

