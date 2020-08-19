Portland Police Identify Suspect In Brutal Beating Of Truck Driver

Marquis Love

On Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) announced they had identified a suspect in the beating of a man who crashed his white Ford 4×4 at the intersection of Southwest Taylor Street and Broadway on Saturday night.

“Violent rioters allegedly beat a man in Portland last night, kicking and punching him in the head, after he reportedly defended someone that had been attacked,” The Daily Wire reported. “The man then appeared to attempt to flee the situation in his truck and later ended up crashing into a building, at which point he was violently attacked by what independent journalists have identified as Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists. During the attack he was kicked in the head from behind, which instantly knocked him out.”

