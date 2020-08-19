Portland Police Identify Suspect In Brutal Beating Of Truck Driver

On Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) announced they had identified a suspect in the beating of a man who crashed his white Ford 4×4 at the intersection of Southwest Taylor Street and Broadway on Saturday night. “Violent rioters allegedly beat a man in Portland last night, kicking and punching him in the head, after he reportedly defended someone that had been attacked,” The Daily Wire reported. “The man then appeared to attempt to flee the situation in his truck and later ended up crashing into a building, at which point he was violently attacked by what independent journalists have identified as Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists. During the attack he was kicked in the head from behind, which instantly knocked him out.”

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Body Cam footage of suspected Keese Love violently assaulting an innocent man in downtown Portland at the intersection of Taylor & Broadway. pic.twitter.com/Qpw7rPou66 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

For the record, this was the extreme rhetoric that was being preached by BLM just hours before they began to take to the streets and violently harass, rob, physically assault people and nearly execute a man “I will continue my mission for justice by any means necessary” pic.twitter.com/lWTojW8nGp — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020