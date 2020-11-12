Portland Official Who Said Most 911 Calls Are Unnecessary Calls 911 When Lyft Driver Cancels Her Ride

And she wants to defund the police. Who does she thinks will answer and respond to a 911 call?

A Portland City Commissioner who pushed to cut funds to the police department and claimed most 911 calls are unnecessary called 911 when a Lyft driver tried to cancel her ride and drop her off at a gas station.

According to Fox News, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty allegedly demanded that Lyft driver Richmond Frost roll the windows up because she said she was cold. Lyft’s instructions for its drivers on how to deal with the coronavirus state clearly: “Roll down the windows during trips and / or use the car’s vents to bring in fresh outside air. Avoid using the recirculated air option for the car’s ventilation.”

“Hardesty, who heads up Portland’s 911 system, had been picked up from ilani Casino in Washington when the series of disagreements began,” the Daily Mailreported.

The Portland Tribune notes that “Hardesty has pushed to cut the police budget noting that many 911 calls are unnecessary, and police response often not needed.”