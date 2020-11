Portland Commissioner called police she wanted to defund 4 days earlier because Lyft driver wouldn’t roll up his window.

She calls for defunding the police, then calls 911 because a Lyft driver wouldn’t roll up his window. 😂

No Title Portland city commissioner pushing to defund police called 911 over a Lyft ride https://t.co/QGWkPDTpFo pic.twitter.com/nCXzFN1QEa