Poll watchers bring forward evidence of voter fraud in Ariz., Mich. | One America News Network

Poll watchers are coming forward with their stories of witnessing fraud as the President’s campaign continues to try and bring legitimacy to the 2020 election.

Monday’s hearing was lead by the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who was met with a strong round of applause when he reiterated the importance of maintaining election integrity.

“Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America,” he firmly stated.

Giuliani urged state lawmakers to bring up evidence of election fraud on the floor of the Arizona state legislature.