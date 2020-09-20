POLL: Support For Black Lives Matter Drops, More Voters Now Consider Unrest ‘Riots’ Not ‘Protests’

This may be why Pelosi made her statement objecting to riots.

New polls from Pew Research and Fox News show support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped more than ten points since mid-summer, and voters now qualify the unrest in places like Kenosha, Wisconsin, as “riots” and not “protests.”

At the height of the summer, when anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests were happening in almost every major American city, support for the Black Lives Matter movement hit an all-time high of 67%, per Pew Research. As the summer wore on, though, and large-scale demonstrations sometimes gave way to isolated violence and destruction, support for the movement as a whole dropped by more than 10%, even though the rioters and looters were largely separate from the anti-racism activists.