Poll: Mainstream Media Shifted Election In Favor Of Biden

A new poll found mainstream media biases greatly affected the purported outcome of this year’s elections.
According to the ‘Media Research Center‘ on Tuesday, 82 percent of Biden voters were unaware of at least one scandal surrounding the former vice president. 45 percent of Biden voters were also unaware of Hunter Biden’s corruption schemes in Ukraine.
Additionally, 35 percent of voters did not know Joe Biden was accused of sexual misconduct. A total of 17 percent of Biden voters said they would’ve voted for President Trump if they had known of these things.
The MRC said mainstream media may have shifted elections in six key states by underreporting on Biden’s issues.
17% of Biden voters WOULD NOT HAVE VOTED FOR BIDEN had they known these stories, according to @theMRC. It ranges from 13% to 21% in swing states. Had they known and voted accordingly, Trump would have won with 311 electoral votes. 5/5 pic.twitter.com/hWhNhNgC5O
In the meantime, CNN continues to deny the possibility of voter fraud in the 2020 elections. However, footage from their own reporting reveals they previously considered voting fraud a “national security issue.”