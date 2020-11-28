Poll: Mainstream Media Shifted Election In Favor Of Biden

A new poll found mainstream media biases greatly affected the purported outcome of this year’s elections.

According to the ‘Media Research Center‘ on Tuesday, 82 percent of Biden voters were unaware of at least one scandal surrounding the former vice president. 45 percent of Biden voters were also unaware of Hunter Biden’s corruption schemes in Ukraine.

Additionally, 35 percent of voters did not know Joe Biden was accused of sexual misconduct. A total of 17 percent of Biden voters said they would’ve voted for President Trump if they had known of these things.

The MRC said mainstream media may have shifted elections in six key states by underreporting on Biden’s issues.