POLL: Just 22% Of Americans Think 2020 Presidential Election Will Be ‘Free And Fair’

President Trump isn’t convinced that the 2020 election will be on the up and up — and neither are most Americans.

In fact, just 22% of Americans believe this year’s presidential election will be “free and fair,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The survey, conducted Sept. 15-17, found that both Republicans and Democrats doubt the election results.

“Half of Trump supporters (50 percent) say the election will not be free and fair; more than a third of Biden supporters (37 percent) agree. Overall, the number of Americans who say the election will not be free and fair (46 percent) is more than twice the number who say the opposite. Another third (32 percent) say they’re not sure what to expect,” Yahoo wrote. Just 22% said it will be “free and fair.”

In other findings, just 19% said “yes” when asked: “Election-security experts say a U.S. presidential election cannot be rigged. Do you believe them?” Fifty-seven percent said “no.”

On another question — “Do you think this year’s presidential election will be ‘rigged’ in favor of one candidate or another?” — more than a third (34%) said “yes” while less than a quarter (24%) said “no.”

“A full 60 percent, meanwhile, believe at least some fraud will occur,” Yahoo wrote.