Police talk ‘next step’ in mask compliance

Moscow City Council feels it is time to get serious about enforcing the order; chief says officers will continue to use discretion with regard to warnings, citations

Moscow police officers will continue to educate when responding to alleged face mask order violations, but violators should expect to receive at least a verbal or written warning or possibly a citation, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said.

The Moscow City Council unanimously decided at Monday’s council meeting to extend its face mask order until Oct. 6. The public health emergency order requires face coverings to be worn in public settings where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members.

The mask order, which has been in effect since early July, does not apply to certain individuals, including those with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. The order also states people must maintain social distancing from non-household members in public.

“With the mask order getting extended, there will be some more — I don’t know if ramped up is the right word — but we’ll be looking at things to go to the next step,” Fry said.

He said hopefully alleged violators comply through education and warnings, but the next steps for those who do not comply or who are repeat offenders are written warnings and misdemeanor citations.

The maximum punishment for a misdemeanor citation is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Fry said officers have given verbal warnings to those not following the order and he was unsure if written warnings have been handed out thus far. No citations have been issued, he said.