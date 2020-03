Podiums At Next Debate To Be Equipped With Life Alert Buttons

U.S.—The DNC has announced a controversial new debate format after pressure from both the Sanders and Biden campaigns in which the candidates will stand at podiums that are equipped with Life Alert buttons in case the debaters fall down and can’t get up.

