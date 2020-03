Planned Parenthood To Offer Drive-Thru Abortions During Lockdown

U.S.—Vowing to uphold the organization’s commitment to kill babies “no matter what,” Planned Parenthood announced they’ll be offering drive-thru abortions throughout the nationwide lockdown.

https://babylonbee.com/news/planned-parenthood-offering-drive-thru-abortions-during-lockdown/