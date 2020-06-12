Plan to make children wear masks clouds back-to-school plan

Lots of things going on in the government schools that will help private school and home schooling options.

Many parents worried about back-to-school plans for the fall say having children wear a mask all day is unrealistic.

Plans for face-to-face school this fall may well depend on whether those faces are kept at a distance and covered by a mask.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Thursday that he expects schools to reopen this fall – provided teachers and students practice good hygiene, keep their distance from each other and always wear a mask.

That’s expecting too much, many parents said on social media even as Reykdal unveiled his plan to bring Washington schools back from the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others urged that getting back to school was paramount.

Reykdal’s comments, shown on Facebook live, drew more than 4,000 comments from a sharply divided audience.

“So who is going to enforce face masks on these children?” Kimberly Lubin of Lakebay, Washington, asked on Facebook. “We can’t even make them wear coats.”