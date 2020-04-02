Petition asks to delay new police station

They are focusing on the police station bond.

What about the additional 4.3% tax increase? That is completely discretionary.

An online petition that has garnered about 1,500 signatures is asking Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and the city council to roll back property tax amounts and to defer construction of the proposed police station on the south side of town.But, city officials say neither will happen.

Rod Story, who runs Story Family Medicine in Moscow, started the petition, titled “Time to repeal 4.3 percent Moscow Property Tax increase,” and sent it to Lambert and the six councilors. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The petition can be found at this shortened link: bit.ly/3dJvB3W.



The petition says Moscow’s most recent emergency order “well exceeds” Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order, which expires April 15, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order, which expires Monday. Both orders can be extended.