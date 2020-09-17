Perverted film “Cuties” leads to 800% SURGE in Netflix cancellations

After releasing and then somehow, incomprehensibly, defending the degenerate gutter-trash film “Cuties” — which, as you probably already know, openly and unabashedly sexualizes 11-year-old girls and has been widely likened to “child porn” — Netflix is seeing a surge in subscription cancellations to the tune of 800% HIGHER than their average churn rate.

From Variety:

Netflix subscriber churn rates began to rise Sept. 10, the day after the release of “Cuties” on Netflix, when the hashtag “#CancelNetflix” was in the top-trending spot on Twitter, according to data compiled by YipitData.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Netflix’s cancellation rate in the U.S. jumped to nearly eight times higher than the average daily levels recorded in August 2020 — reaching a multiyear high, the data-analytics provider told Variety. With the #CancelNetflix hashtag continuing to trend on social media, it is possible elevated churn could continue in the coming days, according to the firm.