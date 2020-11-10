Pennsylvania Mail Carrier Says He Was Ordered To Collect Late Ballots; Graham Demands Action From DOJ

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has urged the Department of Justice and the postmaster general to look into an alleged scheme to collect late mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Graham received a sworn affidavit from Richard Hopkins, an Erie, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who claims he was instructed to collect late ballots, with the apparent intent from Postmaster Rob Weisenbach to backdate the votes. Hopkins made the claims in a signed affidavit under the penalty of perjury.

“Although, as I understand Pennsylvania law, ballots must be postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020 in Pennsylvania, Postmaster Rob Weisenbach directed my co-workers and I to pick up ballots after Election Day and provide them to him,” the affidavit reads in part, adding, “I heard Weisenbach tell a supervisor at my office that Weisenbach was back-dating the postmarks on the ballots to make it appear as though the ballots had been collected on November 3, 2020 despite them in fact being collected on November 4 and possibly later.”