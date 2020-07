Pelosi: ‘We Have To Knock The Statues Down To Find Out If They’re Racist’

WASHINGTON, D.C.—At her weekly press briefing today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi commented on the removal of statues by protesters, saying, “We have to knock the statues down to find out if they’re racist.”

