Pelosi Refuses To Give Businesses Liability Protections

Businesses will not risk re-opening if they can be held liable.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will not consider liability protections for businesses in the next stimulus package. During an interview Sunday, she said providing legal protections will allow businesses, hospitals and schools to remain unaccountable from protecting their workers from coronavirus.

“We’ve placed no responsibility on your employer to make that workplace safe and if you get sick, you have no recourse because we’ve given your employer protection,” Pelosi stated. “And if you don’t go to work because you’re afraid of being sick and you have that job opportunity, you don’t get unemployment insurance.”

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have pushed for such protections for businesses with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying no relief bill would get through the Senate without them.

Some companies have expressed concern over the possibility of legal issues if employees contract the virus while at work and said liability protections will aid in efforts to reopen the economy.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently slammed the House speaker for wanting to keep America shut down. He made the remarks during an interview Sunday while discussing the highly debated coronavirus relief bill.