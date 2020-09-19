Pelosi Finally Condemns Violent Protests, Defends Record On China

She’s now sweating the election. She didn’t care about the riots until Trump’s polling numbers started threatening a Biden win.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally condemned violent protesters. On Thursday, the top Democrat slammed the nationwide unrest and said those causing destruction should be prosecuted.

“We support peaceful demonstrations, we participate in them (and) they are part of the essence of our democracy,” she stated. “That does not include looting, starting fires or rioting.”

Her statement came after President Trump lambasted the Democrat Party for not denouncing the “lawlessness” taking place across the nation.