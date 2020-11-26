Parler’s CEO just verbally uppercut the media for fake #ParlerHacked story.

Here is the fake news post:

No Title BREAKING: There was just a #parlerhack, this was publicly available and unencrypted on their public API endpoint. Not sure what they’ve changed yet, although expect a ton of data shortly, we will post updates. #ParlerLeaks pic.twitter.com/s5ZTtQJw7c

An excellent retort:

No Title Notice Twitter didn’t suspend anyone sharing that alleged Parler hack image, but suspended anyone who shared the Hunter Biden images even though there is *zero* evidence they were hacked

And from John Matze, the co-founder and CEO of Parler: