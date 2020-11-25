Parents accused of furthering “Asian supremacy” by making kids work hard. The woke left wages war against success.

Asians are a minority that has succeeded through hard work and education. That doesn’t compute with the Intersectional Calculator, thus they must be expunged. See also: Indians, Jews.Congrats progressives, on increasing racism and destroying schools at the same time! https://t.co/1h0LxWJfco

“Recently, the San Francisco Unified School District voted to replace their merit admissions process at Lowell High School, one of the best high schools in America and also happens to be 61% Asian, with a lottery-based system.”

“When Asian-American parents opposed the school district’s plans to enact its new “lottery” system in late October, the school district blasted the parents by stating they were “racist” and responsible for the”toxic culture” at the school. Parents were accused of furthering the “Asian supremacy” agenda by making their children work so hard; their children’s achievements were demoralizing African-American and Latino students.”