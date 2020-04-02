Pandemic sparks urban exodus

Coming to a local college town near you!

The coronavirus pandemic is causing many Americans to escape to the country. Dubbed an impromptu “great American migration,” as cities become hotspots for COVID-19, urban dwellers are seeking refuge in small towns and rural areas. The exodus is also fueled by the lure of remote work, though internet connectivity and access to health care can be a challenge in rural areas. Some experts believe that the pandemic will only accelerate the ongoing shift to “middle ground” areas — towns that have urban amenities but are less densely populated.