Overnight Protests In Seattle, Portland, Austin Turn Violent

AP20208167281135Seattle police declared Black Lives Matter protests a riot after demonstrations turned violent. On Saturday night, 45 people were reportedly arrested and 21 officers were injured.

It’s not a peaceful protest in Seattle. The crowd are the aggressors. They set fire to a Starbucks right before this. pic.twitter.com/JVIiCxCPut

This came just one day after a federal judge granted a temporary block, which allowed police to use non-lethal crowd control equipment.

Thousands gathered at the city’s Capitol Hill, where CHOP was previously located, earlier that day. What initially started as a peaceful demonstration to show solidarity with Portland protesters eventually devolved into violence.

“Over 20 officers have been injured, and one went to the hospital for further treatment. Once again, I implore people to come to the city in peace. We support everyone’s First Amendment right to free speech and to assemble in such a way.” – Chief Carmen Best, Seattle Police Department. 

Very large crowd moving through #CapitolHill right now! #BlackLivesMattter #SeattleProtest pic.twitter.com/aXVM0QzXOI

I’m a veteran.I was shot at with pepper rounds tonight by my own country.pic.twitter.com/dksHdc9TNv

