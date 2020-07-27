Overnight Protests In Seattle, Portland, Austin Turn Violent

Seattle police declared Black Lives Matter protests a riot after demonstrations turned violent. On Saturday night, 45 people were reportedly arrested and 21 officers were injured.
It’s not a peaceful protest in Seattle. The crowd are the aggressors. They set fire to a Starbucks right before this. pic.twitter.com/JVIiCxCPut
This came just one day after a federal judge granted a temporary block, which allowed police to use non-lethal crowd control equipment.
Thousands gathered at the city’s Capitol Hill, where CHOP was previously located, earlier that day. What initially started as a peaceful demonstration to show solidarity with Portland protesters eventually devolved into violence.
“Over 20 officers have been injured, and one went to the hospital for further treatment. Once again, I implore people to come to the city in peace. We support everyone’s First Amendment right to free speech and to assemble in such a way.” – Chief Carmen Best, Seattle Police Department.
Very large crowd moving through #CapitolHill right now! #BlackLivesMattter #SeattleProtest pic.twitter.com/aXVM0QzXOI
I’m a veteran.I was shot at with pepper rounds tonight by my own country.pic.twitter.com/dksHdc9TNv