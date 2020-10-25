Overall UI Enrollment Down 9.5%

MOSCOW – According to the University, overall enrollment at the University of Idaho for Fall 2020 was 10,791 students, a 9.5% decrease overall. Much of the decrease comes from a decline in dual-credit students – high school students who are enrolled for credit – and non-degree students.

Full-time enrollment without dual-credit and non-degree students is also down 3%, a number that, while not meeting the pre-pandemic goals of the university, is reasonable in the circumstances. U of I has gone to extreme efforts this fall to hold in-person classes and provide the unique student experience for which the university is known.

“We understand the concern of some students,” President Scott Green said. “But we hope our success this fall will increase confidence in students across the state. We are actively recruiting for Spring and for Fall 2021 and are confident students can find their place as a Vandal.”