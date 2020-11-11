OpEd: Blue Wave Fails To Materialize

My Op-Ed ran in today’s Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Pundits expected Democrats to pick up 15 seats in the House. Instead, Republicans picked up ten seats and will maintain their Senate majority. Election analysis indicates that over 40% of Biden voters polled indicated they were voting against Trump, not for Biden or any Democrat program.

Exit polls show the overwhelming key issue in the 2020 election was the economy. How could it not be? US poverty hit record lows and median incomes hit record highs before the coronavirus, and this greatly benefited minorities. According to the NY Times, “Median incomes for white, Black, Asian and Hispanic households all increased in 2019, adjusting for inflation.” Minorities benefited significantly during the pre-COVID years of the Trump administration.

In an attempt to divert attention from the economy, Democrats tried to sell the story that “a vote for Trump is a vote for hate.” Trump, that New York City liberal, was literally Hitler, and anyone who voted for Trump was a neo-Nazi racist.

Though Democrats and the media (I repeat myself) preached this sermon for years, blacks and Latinos turned out in large numbers for Trump. Exit polling shows that compared to 2016, Trump saw greater support from white women, black men and women, Latino men and women, other minority groups, and college graduates. Trump did better in every race and gender except white men, making him the worst racist ever.

According to Reuters, this was even more pronounced in Florida, where Trump received 52% of the Hispanic vote, up from 40% in 2016, and 30% of nonwhite voters, up from 20% in 2016. Note to Democrats: don’t try selling Cuban- and Venezuelan-Americans on the virtues of democratic socialism, cultural Marxism, and communism. They are intimately aware of where that road leads.

One of the Democrats’ many problems is they think they are the savior of minorities. We see this in Biden’s attitude during a TV interview, saying that any consideration of blacks voting for President Trump means “you ain’t black.” Because it wasn’t a Biden landslide, New York Times columnist Charles Blow tweeted, “We are surrounded by racists.” In a brazen attempt to rationalize the strong support for Trump from Cuban Americans, New York Times columnist Ida Bae Wells (of 1619 Project fame) wrote that “Latino is a contrived ethnic category,” artificially lumping White Cubans with their more diverse neighbors. And in a spectacular demonstration of confirmation bias, Joy Reid says the close election just proves the US is racist to the core.

Could it be that some in the minority communities have taken the red pill and have woken to the fact that minority communities have been mentally enslaved by the Democrat party? The 2020 documentary Uncle Tom demonstrates that when black conservatives articulate that black well-being has decreased since their allegiance shifted to the Democratic Party and its poverty programs, they are mocked or dismissed as Uncle Toms. As Thomas Sowell so succinctly stated, “the black family survived centuries of slavery and generations of Jim Crow, but it has disintegrated in the wake of the liberals’ expansion of the welfare state.”

In 2018 Candace Owens and Brandon Tatum launched the BLEXIT movement, encouraging African Americans and other minority communities to abandon the Democratic party. When BLEXIT began in 2018, only 8% of African-Americans identified as Republicans. Donald Trump just took 12% of the black vote. If Democrats want to retain black and Hispanic voters, they will have to stop dismissing their role as independent, diverse thinkers and refrain from condescendingly claiming that “they ain’t black” if they veer even slightly from the Democratic agenda.

Nancy Pelosi claims that the outcome of this election demonstrates a mandate for the democratic party and also validates all of their efforts against the conservative agenda. And yet where was the Blue Wave that was promised? Republican candidates across America had greater victories than they saw in 2016, proving that Americans have no appetite for the radicalized Democratic agenda. The American people are through being told that holding traditional values such as freedom of speech, support of the police, and the protection of our children make us the party of hate. The American people let their voices be heard this November, and the blue wave is turning red.