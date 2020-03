Op-Ed: The Feds Really Botched This Whole Coronavirus Thing, So We Should Give Them More Power

I have had it up to here [I am gesturing toward my scarf] with the federal government’s slow, inept response to the coronavirus outbreak.

https://babylonbee.com/news/op-ed-the-feds-really-botched-their-coronavirus-response-so-we-should-give-them-more-power/