Another reason people are bailing on Twitter.

One America News Network temporarily suspended, demonetized by YouTube | Disrn:

YouTube has imposed a weeklong suspension of conservative news network One America News (OAN) and demonetized its channel for violating its policies.

OAN was reportedly suspended for indicating that there is a cure for COVID-19 and was demonetized for “repeated violations” of “COVID-19 misinformation policy and other channel monetization policies.”

The network has 1.22 million subscribers on YouTube.

Alternative cable networks such as OAN and Newsmax have had a boost in ratings since Election Day, when Fox News called Arizona early for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a move that disenfranchised many of its conservative viewers. Fox News reportedly lost 3.1 million viewers in the following week.The sweep of the protests and their wide support by citizens of all political stripes has shocked Macron’s government. In the last few days, Paris saw the worst anti-government riot since 1968, French students set fires outside high schools to protest a new university application system, small business owners blocked roads to protest high taxes, and retirees marched to protest the president’s perceived elitism.