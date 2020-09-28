Oh look: Hunter Biden received a $3.5M wire transfer from Russia’s richest woman while Joe Biden was VP

So, while Joe Biden was vice president of the United States, his son Hunter was collecting millions from Russia’s richest woman and paying for Eastern European hookers who may have been trafficked. And John Kerry’s stepson was involved while Kerry was the head of Obama’s State Department.

Weird how you haven’t seen this in the mainstream corporate media, no?

Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina — the richest woman in Russia — in 2014, while his father Sleepy Joe was vice president of the United States (!!!), a bombshell new report reveals.

Oh, Baturina also happens to be the wife of former mayor of Moscow Yury Luzhkov.

Oh, and Hunter’s firm that received the millions was also co-founded by former Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson Christopher Heinz. Yes, the millions were sent while Longface Kerry was the head of Obama’s State Department!

Oh, and the report “confirms that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution.”