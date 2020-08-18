Officers get an extra set of eyes: Moscow City Council approves purchase of body cameras for police

The estimated upfront cost is $130,000 plus $140,000 to $150,000 annually for camera replacements, digital storage and records management.

Good thing Moscow is flush with cash.

Moscow Police Department officers will soon wear body cameras after the City Council unanimously approved the purchase and deployment of the devices at Monday night’s regular council meeting.

Moscow police have vehicle-mounted cameras, but officers do not wear body cameras.

“This is one issue where it seems both the police and the public are pretty much well-aligned in the need and desire to have body cams out there,” Councilor Art Bettge said.



The estimated upfront cost is $130,000, which includes $64,000 to buy 32 cameras, $50,000 for annual digital storage and $16,000 for licensing, software and technical services, according to a memo from City Supervisor Gary Riedner to Mayor Bill Lambert and the City Council.

Thirty of the cameras, which Riedner said have a lifespan of three years, will be worn by officers and two will be saved in case a camera malfunctions or breaks.

Riedner said he expects it will cost $140,000 to $150,000 annually for camera replacements, digital storage and records management.