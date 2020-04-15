Obama: ‘Biden Has Touched Us All’

This is rich satire here!

U.S.—Former president Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden for president in a touching, intimate video Tuesday, saying, “Biden has touched us all.”

Many were worried Obama wasn’t going to endorse Biden, but he came through for the DNC establishment, telling everyone how deeply and personally Biden has touched everyone he has ever worked with.

“Many leaders, um, you know, they, um, don’t rub you the right way,” Obama said. “But not Joe. Joe, see, he, um, touches everyone he comes into contact with, whether they want him to or not. He’s breathing down Trump’s neck in, um, in the race now, and I know he will overcome and grab a come-from-behind victory. I’m very fondle–excuse me–very fond of Joe, and with a stroke of luck, we’ll be able to lick Trump in this election as we grope about for the White House.”

Obama brought his patented brand of eloquent, hope-infused rhetoric to the speech, saying, “We can, um, smell a win this year.”

“Joe’s campaign is very touching, that’s what I’m, um, here to say. So don’t let a Trump victory sneak up on us — embrace Joe Biden in 2020.”