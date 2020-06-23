NYC Sees 400% Jump In Shootings As Undercover Unit Disbanded

As the NYPD disbands its undercover investigations unit, taking hundreds of crime-spotting undercover officers off the streets (a decision that will almost certainly lead to fewer low level arrests, but also leaves an opening for more serious crime to make a comeback), it appears one of the most closely followed crime metrics in NYC has skyrocketed compared with the same period last year.

According to stats released by the department, the number of shootings reported in NYC over the past week hit 55, compared with just 12 during the same period last year. That’s a nearly 5-fold rise.

Commissioner Dermot Shea officially disbanded the plainclothes unit a week ago. The results since then have been startling.

Meanwhile, the hundreds of “journalists” who live in NYC have been obsessed with a bogus ‘conspiracy theory’ about the surfeit of fireworks heard around the city is part of a ‘conspiracy’ to stop black and brown people from getting enough sleep, in order to fomet more unrest.