NYC Mayor Orders Army Of COVID-19 Contact-Tracers Not To Ask About BLM Protests Attendance

Shows the relative importance of the virus against protesting, rioting, and vandalizing.

As the debate about the importance of contact tracing rages on amid a spike in new cases and hospitalizations in certain states, the City reported last night that although NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and NY Gov Andrew Cuomo have repeatedly warned about the risks of the anti-police brutality protests reigniting the coronavirus outbreak (so far, that doesn’t appear to be the case – at least, not in NYC), NYC’s army of contact tracers has been instructed not to ask subjects whether they attended the demonstrations.

That’s right: On orders from City Hall, de Blasio’s army of contact tracers – whose sole job is to figure where sick patients might have been infected, and whom they might have accidentally infected in turn infected – will be instructed to willfully ignore an obvious source of new infections in order to continue pandering to perpetually outraged leftists.