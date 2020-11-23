NY Business Owners Kick Out Health Dept, Sheriffs: ‘Civil Disobedience Starts Now’ “Go get a warrant … This is private property.”

It became apparent on Friday night that some business owners in Buffalo, New York, have had enough of the arbitrary coronavirus-related restrictions handed down by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo that are killing their establishments and hurting their employees.

Gathered inside Athletes Unleashed gym in Orchard Park, a number of business owners refused to comply when a health department official and the Erie County Sheriff’s Department entered their facility. The business owners, who taped the interaction, told the health dept. official and the sheriffs to “go get a warrant” and leave their “private property.”