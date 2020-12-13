NSA Made National Headlines

This Christian college is leveraging the fact that they know the difference between boys and girls to recruit students
While many schools are bending over backward to signal that they are hip to the latest dance moves in the Wokey-Pokey, New Saint Andrews College is taking a different approach.
You’ve just got to appreciate this (not so) subtle ad.
Here’s another good one:
What a time to be alive when the best recruitment tool for a school is the simple message that “we’re not crazy over here.”
https://notthebee.com/article/this-christian-college-is-leveraging-the-fact-that-they-know-the-difference-between-boys-and-girls-to-recruit-students/