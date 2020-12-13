NSA Made National Headlines

12 December 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

This Christian college is leveraging the fact that they know the difference between boys and girls to recruit students

While many schools are bending over backward to signal that they are hip to the latest dance moves in the Wokey-Pokey, New Saint Andrews College is taking a different approach.

You’ve just got to appreciate this (not so) subtle ad.

Here’s another good one:

What a time to be alive when the best recruitment tool for a school is the simple message that “we’re not crazy over here.”

https://notthebee.com/article/this-christian-college-is-leveraging-the-fact-that-they-know-the-difference-between-boys-and-girls-to-recruit-students/

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!