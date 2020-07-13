No Title The AR-15 is the modern day musket. An everyday gun for everyday citizens.

6 minutes 20 seconds Is all it took for the shooter at my high school to fire over 100 rounds from his AR-15 to shoot 34 people.In that same amount of time even the most trained person would have only been able to fire 18 rounds with a musket.

Where was your outrage when the leader of Chaz was handing out AR-15's like candy? https://t.co/hwKoE3cT0y

Video shows Raz Simone handing out a long rifle to another person inside the Seattle BLM "Autonomous Zone." Guns, weapons and drugs are ubiquitous in and around the "no cop" zone. pic.twitter.com/u9ZsS1YlZP

NRA: AR-15 ‘Modern Day Musket.’ David Hogg: ‘Musket My A**.’ Juanita Broaddrick Fires Off Question For Hogg. On Saturday, the National Rifle Association, possibly in response to the rioting and looting across the nation during the summer, issued a tweet describing the AR-15 as “the modern day musket.” “The AR-15 is the modern day musket. An everyday gun for everyday citizens,” the tweet reads.