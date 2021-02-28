Now It’s Two: Second Woman Claims Cuomo Sexually Harassed Her

Now it’s two.

A second woman who worked for Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment. Charlotte Bennett, 25, worked as an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration until she left in November. She told The New York Times that the harassment began in the spring of 2020.

The Times reported that Bennett claimed Cuomo, 63, had asked her questions about her sex life, whether her relationships were monogamous, and whether she ever had sex with older men. The interview with the Times was prompted after Bennett reacted to the sexual harassment accusation against Cuomo made by ex-aide Lindsey Boylan on Wednesday by tweeting, “For those wondering what it’s like to work for the Cuomo admin, read @LindseyBoylan’s story.”