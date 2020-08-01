Not One Player Kneels At NHL Games, Two Teams Show ‘Unity Supporting Equality’ During Anthem In Different Way

The Penguins and Flyers, two of the fiercest rivals in sports, united in solidarity this afternoon, to stand up against social injustice, racism, and hate.The teams stood as one across each club’s respective blue lines prior to today’s game. pic.twitter.com/HPi36959Ns

Players and coaches STANDING in solidarity for the national anthem🇺🇸👍🏻😊hockey rules🥅🏒🏒 pic.twitter.com/aIrby8QZlD

Bigger than hockey.We stand together for equality. #GoStars | #ForSmashville pic.twitter.com/zvzCEziaJG

