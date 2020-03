Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass Currently Running 300 Gigatons Over the 1982 to 2012 Average

Data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) reveals that the Total Snow Mass for the Northern Hemisphere has been consistently above the 30 year average for the majority of the season, and is now actually increasing its rate of growth.

https://electroverse.net/northern-hemisphere-snow-mass-300-gigatons-above-1982-2012-average/