North Idaho moves to daylight saving time year-round?

BOISE – If SB 1267 becomes law, northern and southern Idaho could eventually be in the same time zone four months of year, from November to early March.

Currently, southern Idaho is on Mountain time, while northern Idaho is on Pacific time, an hour earlier. The dividing line is “Time Zone Bridge” in Riggins.

“I have worked with legislators in both Washington and Oregon on this issue,” said Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, who presented the bill to the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday morning. The panel approved it unanimously, sending it to the full Senate.

The bill says if the state of Washington moves to daylight saving time year-round, which its Legislature already has voted to do, the parts of northern Idaho on Pacific time would do the same.

Vick said 60,000 cars a day cross the border between Kootenai County and Spokane County – the same number that pass daily between Ada and Canyon counties.

“It’d be very difficult for us to be in a different time zone than Spokane,” Vick said. “You can imagine what it’d be like here, if Canyon County was in a different time zone than Ada County.”

“The purpose of this legislation is to just make sure that when they do switch, which I believe they will, that we switch at the same time,” Vick said.